Liverpool fans can breathe a sigh of relief with news emerging from Jurgen Klopp’s agent that he will not be leaving the club.

Since Germany sacked Hansi Flick after a 4-1 loss to Japan, Klopp has been named as a key target for the job alongside Thomas Tuchel.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has reassured all connected with Liverpool that their coach will remain loyal to his contract.

Speaking to Sportchau Kosicke said: “Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and is not available for the national coaching position.”

The German outlet has since now reported that Julian Nagelsmann is most likely to be the focus of the manager search.

And whilst some Liverpool fans may not have been worried, they will no doubt be pleased that Liverpool’s ‘special’ manager will remain at Anfield.

Klopp’s agent has quickly put an end to speculation that could have continued for months around the Liverpool boss.

The German national team were reportedly willing to let Klopp see out the season with Liverpool before switching jobs.

Agent says Klopp will not be leaving Liverpool

Therefore, with Klopp’s commitment once again confirmed, the manager will be looking forward to club football returning.

Liverpool face an away trip to Wolves on Saturday before their Europa League campaign begins next Thursday.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Several of their players have been on international duty over the break.

Andy Robertson had a tough time last night but the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo have all fared brilliantly

Of course, there’s many more names to praise for their form away with their nations, but the focus is already back on club games.

And the Liverpool players will surely also be happy to hear this news of loyalty from Klopp’s agent.

It’s hard to remember a time when Klopp wasn’t at the club, and it looks like he’s at the start of another exciting rebuild.