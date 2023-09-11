Germany have new way of trying to get Jurgen Klopp to join them, they desperately want him

After sacking Hansi Flick Germany now see Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp as a key candidate to take over the national team job.

And 90min have outlined a potential plan that the DFB have hatched in order to get their man.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The report shares that the DFB would consider allowing Klopp to see out the remainder of this Liverpool season before taking the job on a full time basis just before the Euros begin.

Klopp has always expressed his loyalty towards Liverpool when questioned on the matter in the past.

But with the accommodations that the DFB are willing to make to attract Klopp, one does wonder if he’ll be tempted.

The information also claims that Thomas Tuchel is another key name in contention for the job.

And the DFB would similarly allow Tuchel to see out his season with Bayern Munich.

As a Liverpool fan it must now be difficult to remember the days without Jurgen Klopp in charge.

Klopp now embodies the club and would be a huge loss were he to take a chance at the Germany job.

Germany would allow Klopp to finish the season with Liverpool

Of course Liverpool fans will reassure themselves that Klopp does have a contract with the side until 2026.

And at 56-years-old, the German still has plenty of time to manage his country once that contract is concluded.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Klopp has overseen something of a look to the future at Liverpool this summer too.

A midfield revamp looks like it’ll mark a new era for the side with a lot fresh, exciting faces.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have all had strong impacts since arriving.

And it actually Endo’s Japan who sealed the fate of Germany’s old boss Hansi Flick.

Liverpool’s Endo captained his side to a 4-1 win against Germany, a game Klopp surely had a close eye on.

But with the Premier League return now on the horizon, one imagines Klopp is fully focused on that task.