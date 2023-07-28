‘Not as serious as everyone thinks’: Director says his £40m player isn’t close to Arsenal or Chelsea

The rumour mill has kicked into overdrive this week as Mohammed Kudus’s links to both Arsenal and Chelsea have kicked up a notch.

It has been reported by David Ornstein that Kudus is close to agreeing personal terms with Chelsea, while Football Transfers have gone in the opposite direction with their reporting, claiming that the Ghanaian would rather join Arsenal.

However, according to Ajax’s Technical Director, Sven Mislintat, no offers have gone in for Kudus yet, and he’s not expecting any bids anytime soon.

Mislintat downplayed these Kudus links, claiming that the interest in the attacker isn’t as serious as everyone thinks.

Kudus links not on the money

Mislintat shared his view on the £40m man’s situation at a roundtable with reporters – as relayed by AjaxLife.

“There are clubs that have informally inquired about him. I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world. Perhaps the interest is not as serious as everyone thinks for the time being. At the same time, we know that the market in England has not really started yet. Those clubs are all in America for their preparation,’ Mislintat said.

No pressure to sell

Chelsea and Arsenal may well be keen to sign Kudus this summer, but the reality is that Ajax aren’t under all that much pressure to sell the player.

Indeed, after cashing in on the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber over the past 12 months, Ajax are flush with cash at the moment, and they don’t have to let Kudus go if they don’t want to.

Ajax seem to be operating on a system of selling one or two star players every summer, but unless a big bid comes in for Kudus, it’s hard to see the World Cup star leaving Amsterdam in the near future.