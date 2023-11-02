Gabriel Agbonlahor has now claimed that there’s no chance Eddie Howe would be tempted to leave Newcastle United for Manchester United.

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT this morning and thought that Howe would be mad to make such a switch.

Of course, Erik ten Hag’s job at Man United is under increasing pressure following their 3-0 loss last night.

And Agbonlahor responded to the idea of Howe leaving Newcastle to head to Manchester United.

He said (2/11, 8:51am): “Not a chance, look at the finances that Newcastle have got, the amount of money they’re going to have to spend in transfer windows.

“Obviously, there’s Financial Fair Play but the job he’s doing there is outstanding.

“The fans love him, the owners are happy with him, they’re in the Champions League, they’ve got a great chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

“They’re in sixth position above Manchester United and they’re going places.

“Everyone’s united at that club, I can’t see Eddie Howe wanting to leave Newcastle for Manchester United.”

Agbonlahor thinks Howe would be mad to leave Newcastle for Manchester United

Although this was a hot topic on talkSPORT this morning, it doesn’t seem like there’s any chance of Howe wanting to depart.

His Newcastle project is going from strength to strength, and fans will have been so pleased to see a number of youngsters excelling last night.

Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento were excellent, justifying Newcastle’s belief that they can be future England internationals.

Joe Willock was also labelled ‘outstanding’ for his impact back in a starting role after injury.

And Eddie Howe must have been confident that his Newcastle team could produce a performance like they did at Man United last night.

Ten Hag’s side look to be on the verge of crisis given the sides’ inability to gel this season.

Despite some smart summer signings like Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund, United haven’t made progress.

And there now seems a ton of pressure on their trip to Fulham on Saturday.