Solly March has praised reported Arsenal target, Moises Caicedo, as one of the strongest players he’s ever worked with.

Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, March was asked to pick his dream five-a-side team of past and current Brighton players, and there was only ever going to be one player getting into his midfield.

Indeed, March picked the £70m Arsenal target to play in his midfield, and he stated that the Ecuadorian is simply impossible to get past due to his unique combination of pace and strength.

Caicedo is so strong

March gave his verdict on the midfielder.

“I’m going to chuck Moises Caicedo in there because nobody is getting past him, there are a lot of good options, but I’m going with Moises because you’re not getting past him. People rarely get past him in training, he’s so strong and quick,” March said.

Unique

Moises Caicedo is one of the strongest players in the Premier League, and he’s unique in the fact that he’s not the biggest player.

Indeed, standing at just 5ft 10, the midfielder shouldn’t really be as physically dominant as he is, but his incredible balance, speed and strength make him truly impossible to knock off the ball.

There’s a reason a number of top teams in the country want to sign Caicedo, and the midfielder could well be in line to make a massive transfer switch at the end of the season, be that to Arsenal or to another Premier League outfit.

At the age of just 21, the scary thing is that Caicedo still has so much room to grow, and he could well be one of the best midfielders on the planet in a few years’ time.

