No passes, lost possession four times: 19-year-old Tottenham man had 27-minute disaster on international duty

Tottenham Hotspur fans may be disappointed to hear that 19-year-old Dane Scarlett had a tough time on his England under-21s debut last night.

Scarlett was a second half substitute for Manchester City’s Liam Delap but failed to make an impression.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

And via Sofascore, Scarlett lost possession four times and failed to complete a single pass.

Whilst no one wants to be too harsh on a substitute, Scarlett did have almost half an hour to impress against Luxembourg.

Of course, Scarlett will be hoping for a big season this year whilst on loan at Ipswich Town from Spurs.

The England under-21 forward is yet to make his debut for Ipswich but did sit on the bench in a home win against Cardiff City.

Scarlett’s loan was sanctioned very late in the window so the striker will surely be hoping to get started after this international break.

And whilst Ange Postecoglou has already been complimentary about Scarlett since arriving at Tottenham, fans didn’t see that ability for England last night.

Although in a 3-0 win for Lee Carsley’s side, there won’t be too much focus on the negatives.

Tottenham’s Scarlett struggled with England last night

England’s under-21s don’t have another fixture during the break so Scarlett will now need to prove his form at club.

A loan to Ipswich is a big step up for the 19-year-old who played for Portsmouth in League One last season.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Of course, the striker will be improving all of the time and must have his eyes set on serious minutes with Ipswich.

Scarlett will surely be hoping to emulate the path of Harry Kane at Tottenham who enjoyed various loans before becoming an England legend.

Things may not have gone as planned last night, but there’s still plenty of time for Scarlett to impress.

And every striker connected to Tottenham right now will be eyeing the chance to be the club’s next big thing.