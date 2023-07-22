Liverpool are being linked with basically every midfielder in Europe at the moment.

A number of young midfielders have been linked, but, interestingly, one very experienced option has also come into the fold.

Indeed, according to Kaveh Solhekol, Marco Verratti is one player Liverpool are keen on signing, and we probably don’t need to tell you how exciting that is.

Verratti has been a mainstay for PSG and England in recent years, and while everyone may know how good it is, it’s good to get a little reminder from one of the best players ever.

Indeed, if you ever wanted to know just how good Verratti is, you only have to look at how Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken about him in the past.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Zlatan loves Verratti

The Swedish legend spoke incredibly highly of the Italian in the past.

“No-one is better than him, but you have to play him in the right way to get the best out of him,” Ibrahimovic said.

“You have to play him like at PSG where he plays in central midfield.”

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

What a player

Look, we all know how good Verratti is, but Zlatan’s comments there just go to show how brilliant of a footballer he truly is.

Ibrahimovic has never been one to dish out praise for no reason. With all due respect, he’s a bit of an egotist, and he doesn’t go on the record to hail other players unless he truly thinks they’re elite.

Verratti is a technical wizard, and while there are questions around his physicality in the Premier League, we can’t help but salivate at the thought of the PSG star heading to Anfield.