European manager says player Arsenal sold for £10m is now of the best in the world

Massimiliano Allegri has now claimed that former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

That’s a quote that was shared by Fabrizio Romano on X.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Allegri was defending his goalkeeper following a recent mistake against Sassuolo in the Serie A.

The manager had faced pressure to drop the goalkeeper as a result, instead Allegri stuck with Szczesny and sung his praises.

Following last night’s draw with Atalanta Allegri said: “I’ve no doubts, Wojciech Szczesny is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

“He’s among the very best.”

And Allegri’s comments will of course perk the ears of Arsenal fans who watched Szczesny leave the club back in 2017.

Szczesny’s departure for £10m was up there with one of the most contentious departures in Arsenal’s recent history.

Many fans were gutted to see the Poland international leave, a young player who had thrived during different periods for the side.

Along with Szczesny, Arsenal fans might also mention the name of Serge Gnabry when reminiscing those who were let go too soon.

Allegri is very grateful that Arsenal decided to let Szczesny leave

Of course, Arsenal fans might be enduring another episode of regret this summer.

Folarin Balogun departed for AS Monaco and is already showing exciting signs of his ability.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And although Arsenal fans will be quite content with their start to the season, they may find it hard to ignore Balogun’s form.

Players hitting an upwards curve once they’ve left the club is just part of football.

However, much akin to Allegri’s comments on Szczesny, fans may feel that Balogun’s potential could be recognised prior to leaving.

The Arsenal faithful do have good reason to trust the process under Mikel Arteta, but it won’t necessarily make it easier to see a Hale End graduate thriving elsewhere.