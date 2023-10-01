Arsenal made the wrong call selling 22-year-old this summer, he’s on fire at new club

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta may have made the wrong decision in allowing Folarin Balogun to leave the club for AS Monaco this summer.

That’s off the back of quite a brilliant goal that Balogun scored for the French side against Olympique Marseille yesterday.

Photo by Neal Simpson/Allstar/Getty Images

Balogun started his second consecutive game for the club despite having a difficult time against OGC Nice last weekend.

The former Arsenal striker scored in the 23rd minute to equalise the game before Monaco’s impressive 21-year-old Maghnes Akliouche won the game.

TNT Sports shared Balogun’s goal on X – something that may prove painful viewing for Arsenal fans.

Balogun took a quite brilliant first touch before shifting the ball onto his right foot before a quite devastating finish.

It almost felt as if Arsenal and Arteta had to choose between Eddie Nketiah and Balogun this summer.

And whilst Nketiah was improved against Bournemouth yesterday, he does lack this kind of explosiveness.

Although he’s still finding his feet at Monaco, Balogun may already be raising one or two eyebrows at Arsenal with these moments.

Balogun’s Monaco career will be a highlight reel of what Arsenal could have had

As well as regretting the sale, Arsenal may also lament the fee that they received for Balogun.

The Gunners only received an initial payment of £26m for the 22-year-old, something that may look insufficient in years to come.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Some Arsenal fans may reassure themselves that Balogun has been inconsistent for the US and Monaco since leaving.

But those fans should be reminded that Balogun did have a very disrupted summer.

Moreover, the striker now has two goals in four games for the US, and the same record at Monaco.

Hardly cause for concern.

Yes, Arsenal do have a very capable striker in Eddie Nketiah, but Monaco’s Balogun may prove to have a higher ceiling.

There will always be the factor of the unknown around Balogun’s time at Arsenal.

The striker didn’t get the chance to show all of the progress he had made in France upon his return.

And Arsenal fans may now find it hard to switch off to all of the success Balogun will have at Monaco in years to come.