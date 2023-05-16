‘No doubt about that’: Pundit says manager Tottenham have had talks with is ‘absolutely brilliant’











John Giles has been utterly blown away by the football Brighton have been playing under Roberto De Zerbi in recent months amid links to Tottenham.

The Italian has been an absolute revelation for Brighton since arriving on the south coast, with many hailing him as one of the Managers of the season.

Not only has the 43-year-old been getting good results, he’s played a gorgeous brand of football too, and Giles, speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, couldn’t speak highly enough of the Tottenham managerial target.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

De Zerbi has been brilliant

Giles spoke so highly of the Brighton boss and his methods.

“Roberto De Zerbi, how he has them playing. I’m not a fan of playing out of the back, but the way they play it takes a lot of courage. Obviously, the manager wants them to do that, but it’s really brilliant stuff, there’s no doubt about that. I know Arsenal would have been tired, but these guys took advantage of it, I thought it was absolutely brilliant” Giles said.

Exactly what Spurs need

De Zerbi has a completely fresh approach to football, and he could be exactly what Tottenham need right now.

Of course, there won’t be any Brighton fans who thank us for saying this, but De Zerbi does belong at the top-table of the game, and Spurs could well offer him the shot to manage one of the big six.

They’ve already held initial talks with the Brighton boss, albeit to no success, but we can’t help but feel that they should be making a big push come the end of the season to get De Zerbi through the door at Hotspur way.

There aren’t many better than De Zerbi out there at the moment, that’s for sure.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Show all