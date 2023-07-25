It’s gone a bit quiet on the transfer front at Tottenham at the moment.

Spurs started this summer with a bang as the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon were added to the squad early on, but since then, there hasn’t been much going on.

There has been a lot of focus on outgoings with Harry Kane’s future remaining up in the air at the moment, but there is also a focus on new signings continuing behind the scenes.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are still in talks about the signing of Edmond Tapsoba, and according to the journalist, Tapsoba is right at the very top of Spurs’ list of targets.

The £45m man is certainly a player Tottenham want to sign, and he would be a fantastic addition to this squad.

Tapsoba could be just what the doctor ordered at Tottenham. A strong, wise and composed centre-back, he could help transform this Tottenham defence.

However, Tapsoba alone may not be enough to get Spurs back in and around the top four.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Let’s not beat around the bush, Spurs’ defence was dire last season, and they need to have a full-on revamp rather than making just one high-profile addition.

Of course, signing Tapsoba would be a step in the right direction, but Tottenham need to make huge strides this summer rather than baby steps, especially in the defence.

Tapsoba is Spurs’ top target this summer now, so this is certainly one to keep an eye on, but he shouldn’t be Tottenham’s only defensive addition this summer.