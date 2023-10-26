No crosses, no shots on target: £25m Leeds attacker had a nightmare against Stoke last night

Daniel Farke decided to make changes when Leeds United faced a trip to Stoke City last night, one of those being the inclusion of Wilfried Gnonto.

Gnonto started on the right side of Leeds’ front four in place of Daniel James as Farke looked to freshen things up.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

And despite all of the talent the Italian possess, he did have something of a nightmare against Stoke.

In the 70 minutes Gnonto played, he didn’t manage a shot on target, a single cross, nor a completed dribble.

Those stats are via Sofa Score, and for comparison, Jaidon Anthony managed one shot, two successful crosses and three successful dribbles.

Perhaps what bodes most worrying for Gnonto’s Leeds performance against Stoke will be his lack of involvement in general.

It has of course been a difficult few months in Gnonto’s Leeds career after various bids failed to tempt the club to sell in the summer.

A £25m bid was rejected from Everton towards the end of August, such was Leeds’ stern belief in keeping Gnonto’s skill set.

However, last night wasn’t the best example of why the side rightfully fought to keep the 19-year-old.

Gnonto didn’t take his Leeds starting chance against Stoke

One of the high-profile absentees last night was Crysencio Summerville.

Daniel Farke confirmed after the game that the winger simply couldn’t play three games in a week owing to an ongoing injury.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

However, Summerville was on the pitch when Leeds were awarded a penalty – one he seemed to want to take.

Nonetheless, it was Patrick Bamford who stepped up and ultimately failed to give Leeds a crucial lead at Stoke.

And it has now been revealed just how gutted Bamford was in the Leeds dressing room afterwards.

Had the penalty been scored, there would probably be less attention on the likes of Gnonto’s struggles for Leeds against Stoke.

However, Farke’s side do surely have to be deemed slightly unlucky on a night in which they did come close.

And the manager was quick to point out that he still thought his side deserved to win the game despite the loss.