Daniel Farke shares how Patrick Bamford reacted in the changing room after missing his penalty for Leeds

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has now revealed how disappointed Patrick Bamford was after missing his penalty against Stoke City last night.

Farke was speaking in his post-match press conference and confirmed that Bamford would be taken off of penalties.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The manager said that no one was more disappointed in the Leeds dressing room than Bamford, who did want to prove his doubters wrong.

Speaking via LeedsLive, Farke said: “I haven’t spoken to him. His first miss under my regime. After raising it, next game a different player will take one.

“Patrick is the most disappointed in the dressing room. I do not need to address it with him.

“He wanted to prove the doubters wrong. He does not have to prove anyone wrong.

“Perhaps it is the right decision to let someone else take one on this run of misses he has had.”

Of course, Farke did decide to make changes for the game given Leeds’ schedule, but Bamford did start from the bench.

Introduced in the 70th minute, the penalty miss really did represent a sliding doors moment.

Farke says Bamford won’t take Leeds’ next penalty

Daniel Farke has now explained the decision making behind some of his changes last night.

The manager confirmed that Crysencio Summerville simply isn’t able to play three games in a week owing to a pre-season injury, one he is taking painkillers for.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Moreover, Farke confirmed that Glen Kamara needed a rest after going on international duty with Finland.

It is easy to reflect poorly on these changes now, but fans will surely feel that Farke’s Leeds may have been home and dry had Bamford not missed.

Although, the striker will have the fan’s sympathy.

Bamford has endured a very difficult few years owing to constant injury disruption and heavy expectation upon his return.

A name Farke did include in his line up last night, Ilia Gruev, is someone he’s been heavily praising for his training levels of late.

Although the 23-year-old Bulgarian would have been hoping for a better result after his inclusion.