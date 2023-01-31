Nicolo Zaniolo wants to join AC Milan amid Leeds, Everton and Southampton interest











90 Min reports that AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo has now picked AC Milan as the club he wants to join today, despite interest from Leeds United, Everton and Southampton.

Jesse Marsch has certainly been backed in the January window so far as the club have moved to bring in Georginio Rutter, Maximilian Wober and Weston McKennie.

Sean Dyche was only named as the new Everton boss yesterday but it seems that the Toffees are trying to bolster the Englishman’s squad ahead of today’s deadline.

Southampton have provided Nathan Jones with four fresh faces this month as they aim to stay in the Premier League. But it seems that all three English clubs could be dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Zaniolo today.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Zaniolo wants to join AC Milan

90 Min provided an update on Zaniolo in their live blog [1pm] this afternoon and it seems that his move to the San Siro is back on.

The outlet claims both Tottenham and Bournemouth have tried to sign the Italian this month, but it looks like he could remain in Italy.

Leeds, Southampton and Everton have all shown interest in taking the Italian on loan, but he wants to join Milan. Talks between Roma and the Rossoneri had broken down but 90 Min claims that the move is now back on.

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

Zaniolo has attracted plenty of interest throughout the transfer window after Jose Mourinho made it clear he will be able to leave the Italian capital this month.

Journalists Fraser Fletcher and Ben Jacobs suggested last night that Leeds could bid for the midfielder ahead of today’s deadline.

But the player’s preference seems to have always been to remain in Italy, despite plenty of interest from the Premier League.

