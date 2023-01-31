Leeds still want two signings on deadline day, could bid for 'incredible' playmaker











Leeds United could make at least two signings on transfer deadline day including Roma playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo.

That is according to journalists Fraser Fletcher and Ben Jacobs on Twitter Spaces, who say that the Whites are potentially not done yet despite a decent transfer window already.

Jacobs said that Leeds would still love another striker despite the return to form and fitness by Patrick Bamford in recent weeks.

Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

Leeds could try to sign Zaniolo on deadline day

Fletcher said: The Zaniolo one is interesting. From the messages I have received I don’t think there has been a bid as such, more enquiries at what they could maybe do. That could be one which could develop.

“Leeds are keen to strengthen, they are keen to push on from where they are. From what I understand, what Leeds might be looking for is someone who can make that little bit of difference technically, that little bit of spark in the final third.

“Also potentially someone at the back as well. Leeds are really busy in the background.”

Jacobs added: “We need to look out for Leeds, because they would love a striker. Ben Brereton Diaz was a player who they desperately wanted over the summer, but he wanted to stay with Blackburn at that point

“Now Leeds have missed the boat because he has signed a pre-contract with Villarreal, so that’s unfortunate for Leeds.”

Leeds do not want the narrow brush with relegation they endured last season and it seems their January business could be key to that.

Weston McKennie looks a great signing if he can come in and hit the ground running because we all saw his partnership with Tyler Adams at the World Cup.

It remains to be seen if they can get the ‘incredible‘ Zaniolo over the line today but it seems it will not be for lack of trying.