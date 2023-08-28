Aston Villa stars Nicolo Zaniolo and Ollie Watkins were both very impressed with Aston Villa defender Matty Cash yesterday.

Cash took to Instagram to celebrate a huge game in his Villa career.

The £16m full-back was celebrating his 100th appearance for the club against Burnley.

After missing part of last season due to injury, Matty Cash would have been keen to cement his place in the side again under Unai Emery.

He put in a performance that should guarantee him plenty of minutes in their upcoming games.

Playing in a very advanced role on the right, Cash managed to find the back of the net twice in the first half.

Ollie Watkins set him up for the first before Moussa Diaby cut the ball back to him to double his tally.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

New signing Nicolo Zaniolo was impressed with Cash after he made his debut in the second half.

He replaced Diaby who capped off the win with Villa’s third goal and looks like a brilliant addition to the squad already.

Zaniolo and Watkins impressed with Cash

Posting on Instagram after the match, Cash said: “100th appearance for the Villa, topped of with 2 goals and 3points! UTV.”

Ollie Watkins replied and said: “Yes brother,” while Nicolo Zaniolo thought he was: “Top.”

There was a suggestion earlier in the window that Unai Emery was keen on signing an upgrade on Matty Cash.

The Polish international managed to record just one assist last season before being ruled out with a calf problem.

He proved yesterday he’s still got plenty to offer going forward and could thrive under Emery if given license to attack like he was yesterday.

Zaniolo would have been impressed with what he saw from Cash and will be keen to link up with him this season.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Italian was signed after an injury suffered by Emi Buendia and will be hoping to make an immediate impact.

He could be given his chance in midweek when Villa face Hibernian in the Europa Conference League.

They already have a five-goal advantage and Emery could use the match as an opportunity to rotate his side.