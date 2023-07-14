Nicolas Pepe hasn’t returned to Arsenal for pre-season yet – instead, he has been spotted training with a player the Gunners were reportedly interested in, Adrien Rabiot.

The North Londoners kicked off their pre-season tour with a 1-1 draw against FC Nurnberg. A number of players who are expected to be sold played a part yesterday, like Cedric Soares, Auston Trusty and Folarin Balogun.

Pepe, had he been there, probably would’ve got a chance as well, but the Ivorian is yet to return from his holiday.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe spotted training with Adrien Rabiot

Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club-record fee back in 2019.

The Ivorian was viewed by many fans as someone who will come in and set the Premier League on fire, but things just haven’t worked for him in the famous red and white shirt.

Now, Pepe is almost guaranteed to be sold by Arsenal, but it will not be easy to find a club for him, especially one that will pay a transfer fee and take on his wages.

Arsenal will still try though and Pepe seems to be working really hard to be fit for whatever’s next.

Trainer Jerome Andral’s PRP Team posted a video on their Instagram Story yesterday, showing Pepe taking part in a push-up drill alongside Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

That’s something we didn’t expect to see.

Mikel Arteta considered signing Rabiot this summer

90min revealed back in May that Arsenal and Manchester United have been monitoring Rabiot’s situation at Juventus with a view of a summer transfer.

The Frenchman, branded as an ‘extraordinary’ player by David Trezeguet (Football Italia), had just over a month left on his contract then, and the Gunners could’ve signed him for free at the end of June.

Arsenal have been in the market for reinforcements in central midfield. They went after one free agent in Ilkay Gundogan and failed, and Rabiot was probably the other one on their shortlist.

However, the Frenchman penned a one-year extension at Juventus just days before his contract was set to expire, and he will now stay in Turin until 2024.