Nicolas Pepe reacts to transfer news coming out of Arsenal last night

Arsenal star Nuno Tavares completed a loan move to Nottingham Forest last night, and Nicolas Pepe has reacted to the news on Instagram.

The Gunners’ focus was on outgoings yesterday after Mikel Arteta confirmed there will not be any new signings. A few players left the club, either on loan or on a permanent deal, and Tavares was one of them.

Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica back in the summer of 2021.

The Portuguese full-back surprised many people with how well he started as a Gunner. He was outstanding early on and even kept Kieran Tierney out of the side for a few games.

However, a really poor second half of the campaign cost him a place at Arsenal, and he was shipped off to Marseille on loan last year.

He had a very similar spell there – a great first half of the season and a terrible final six months. That’s why Marseille decided against signing him on a permanent deal.

Now, Tavares has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. He took to Instagram to celebrate his move, and Nicolas Pepe sent him a message.

“Come on bro,” he said.

Marseille midfielder Amine Harit added: “Your time brother!”

TBR View:

A move to Nottingham Forest could prove to be fantastic for Nuno Tavares.

The Reds are slowly becoming a very fun team to watch. They did lose Brennan Johnson, but they now have an electric left side with Anthony Elanga and Nuno Tavares.

If Steve Cooper can get them to click, they will both wreak havoc in the final third, but Tavares still has a lot of work to do with respect to his defending.

It will be interesting to see if he’ll get any better in that aspect at the City Ground this season.