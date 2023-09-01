‘Fantastic’ player is now at Hotspur Way ahead of signing for Tottenham today

Tottenham Hotspur are edging ever closer to signing Brennan Johnson today, with an announcement surely imminent.

According to David Ornstein, Spurs have agreed a £47.5million deal with Nottingham Forest for the player.

Johnson has apparently been Ange Postecoglou’s top attacking target over the past few weeks.

Now, the Tottenham manager appears to have got his man.

According to football.london’s Spurs journalist Alasdair Gold, Johnson has arrived at Hotspur Way to tie up his move to Spurs.

Tottenham have made some outstanding signings over the past few months, and they’re certainly putting the cherries on top now.

The likes of James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Micky van de Ven have all come in to bolster the Spurs ranks over the past few weeks.

Tottenham really could do with bolstering their attacking ranks too, and that’s what they’re doing now with the ‘fantastic‘ Johnson.

He has been deemed a ‘complete‘, ‘very fast‘ and ‘devastating‘ forward, and he looks like he has an amazing future in the game.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Surely now it’s only a matter of time before Tottenham announce his signing. And he may not even be the last one through the door today.

Spurs may have had a poor season last time out, but they’re doing all they can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.