Newcastle United’s owners are reportedly set to hold a meeting in the coming days to discuss January transfer plans, and Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as a target.

The Englishman is one of the most talented players in the country. He has proven his quality in the Premier League already, but he just hasn’t been able to break into the Arsenal line-up on a regular basis. Newcastle could take advantage of that now.

Newcastle United want to sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal

The Northern Echo have revealed today that Newcastle United are keen to sign Emile Smith Rowe in the January transfer window.

The Magpies’ directors, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, are set to meet with club chairman Yasir al-Rummayan before the end of the international break to discuss transfer plans.

Smith Rowe was linked with a move away from Arsenal in the summer, but Mikel Arteta decided to keep hold of him. That, according to many Gunners fans, was the right move.

The Englishman, described as ‘tremendous’ by Darren Ambrose on talkSPORT (2 July, 9:10 am), however, has barely played this season. He has started just one game all campaign, and that came in the League Cup win over Brentford last month.

The report claims that Arsenal value Smith Rowe at £50 million, but Mikel Arteta is reluctant to lose any of his players in January.

That valuation complicates things for Newcastle as well, who may try to sign him on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

Arsenal should not sell him

Smith Rowe has plenty of players ahead of him in the pecking order at Arsenal right now, which is the reason why he hasn’t played much.

Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira have all been preferred ahead of him, but this is a long season, and the Gunners could still do with Smith Rowe.

When the 23-year-old is fully fit, he is up there with the best-attacking midfielders in the country. He can score goals, provide assists and have a huge impact in attack, and Arsenal need that.

However, if the Gunners decide they are ready to sell him, Newcastle should be all over this deal in the January transfer window.