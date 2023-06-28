Newcastle United staff believe Southampton defender Tino Livramento has huge potential, with sporting director Dan Ashworth keen to sign him this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, which claims that Newcastle are in talks with Southampton over signing Livramento this summer.

Eddie Howe looks set to bolster his squad over the coming weeks as the Magpies prepare for a return to the Champions League.

Newcastle are closing in on deal to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and have been heavily linked with a move for Livramento over the past week.

Indeed, The Northern Echo claimed just yesterday that Newcastle are confident of agreeing a deal to sign the Saints defender.

And it seems the Magpies are convinced of Livramento’s potential.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Newcastle think Livramento has huge potential

The Athletic reports that Ashworth was previously keen to sign Livramento during his time at Brighton, with the Seagulls still interested in the player now.

It’s noted that the 20-year-old’s ceiling is seen as ‘extremely high’ but Newcastle are facing a stumbling block over the fee.

Yet, Livramento is viewed as a player who could contribute to Newcastle immediately and still develop into a top talent in the future.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Livramento has impressed at Southampton since making the switch from Chelsea back in 2021.

The ‘fantastic’ full-back endured a difficult campaign last time out as he played just two Premier League games after suffering a long-term injury.

Yet, he starred for Southampton during the 2021-22 campaign and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

Of course, Kieran Tripper was arguably Newcastle’s best player over the course of the last campaign. But at 33, it would be smart from Newcastle to secure his long-term replacement.

Livramento would also be more than capable of competing for a place in the side and Howe will need added depth as he prepares for a return to Europe.