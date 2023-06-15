Newcastle United now reportedly want to sign one of Jude Bellingham’s favourite players

Newcastle United have been linked with a sensational swoop for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella – who’s one of Jude Bellingham’s favourite players.

Eddie Howe looks set to bolster his Newcastle squad this summer after guiding the club to a surprise top-four finish.

The Magpies will be able to attract higher-quality players over the coming weeks and they have seemingly made an ambitious move for Nicolo Barella.

Indeed, the Telegraph broke the news yesterday that the Magpies are pushing to try and snap up Barella from Inter Milan.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The outlet claims that Howe is keen to bring in two ‘elite’ players this summer, with Barella and James Maddison the club’s two main targets.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for the Nerazzurri over the past few seasons and has attracted interest from a host of top clubs.

And new Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham once named Barella as his favourite midfielder.

Bellingham thinks Barella is ‘unbelievable’

Bellingham was selecting his Dream XI during his time at Borussia Dortmund and hailed Barella as his favourite midfielder.

“I’d probably go with Barella,” he said. “I just enjoy watching him play, I think he’s unbelievable.” as quoted by The Sun.

Photo by Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

Barella has proven himself a top-quality operator for Inter and recently played a key role in helping them reach the Champions League final.

It would certainly be a statement of intent should Newcastle get this deal over the line, especially as the Italian midfielder has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool.

But it remains unclear at this stage whether or not Barella would be interested in a switch to St James’ Park, while Fabrizio Romano claims that Newcastle’s reported bid of around £50 million falls well short of Inter’s valuation.