‘Long way apart’: Newcastle have had bid rejected for ‘fantastic’ £40m player

The latest news from journalist Alex Crook suggests that Newcastle United are not close to agreeing a deal for full-back Tino Livramento.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Livramento to Newcastle is not that close. Southampton do not want to sell currently and the two clubs are apparently a long way apart in their valuations.

The journalist also went on to report that a second bid for the defender, from Newcastle, has been rejected by the Championship club.

The bid that was rejected was worth around £30million. It is not known whether the club will make another move for Livramento right now.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The “fantastic” defender has a reported £40million buy-back clause in his Southampton contract. This was a clause put in by Chelsea when they sold him.

The 20 year-old looks a very promising player and has shown top potential, but his career has sadly been plagued by injuries so far.

He is now injury-free and looked sharp towards the end of last season. He would be a great bit of business for Newcastle, but sadly they have already had two bids rejected.

There is no doubt that they could go back in and make another offer. The young star has lots of potential and it would be a good idea to sign him this summer.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Not only is Livramento a good right-back, he is also versatile as he can play left-back. This is ideal for a Newcastle side who will have to rotate a lot more next season due to qualifying for Champions League football.

They need squad depth that has good quality and Livramento no doubt fits the profile of players they want this summer. Lots of teams around them are making some big signings and Newcastle need to make sure that they do not fall behind.