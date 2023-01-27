Newcastle transfer news: Sky Sports shares exciting Anthony Gordon update











Newcastle United have agreed a fee for Everton’s Anthony Gordon, according to Sky Sports.

The Magpies have been trying to sign the England Under-21 international ahead of the transfer deadline.

Newcastle and Everton had previously been at loggerheads over the fee for Gordon.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

According to talkSPORT, the Toffees wanted £60million for the 21-year-old forward.

Amid talks between the clubs, Gordon reportedly didn’t turn up to training for three days in order to force a move.

Now, Sky Sports have reported that talks between Newcastle and Everton have yielded a breakthrough.

“A source close to the deal says there is now a fee agreed between the two clubs,” said the Sky Sports journalist.

“We understand that fee is £40m plus it could rise to £5m more than that.

“Player terms still being discussed and Anthony Gordon made it clear to Everton that he wanted to leave now.

“So now we are getting closer. £40m fee agreed between Everton and Newcastle for Anthony Gordon but that could rise to £45m.”

Gordon a great shout for thriving Newcastle

Gordon is a ‘sensational‘ talent, but it’s a shame that his time at Everton seems to be edging towards a bitter end.

Nonetheless, he now looks set for a fresh start at Newcastle, who have been one of the success stories of the season.

This time last year, the Magpies were fighting relegation, and achieved it rather comfortably in the end.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

This season was expected to be one of consolidation, but Newcastle seem ahead of schedule once again.

Newcastle have been sensible in the transfer market and it’s certainly reaping dividends.

Gordon, one of England’s most exciting young forwards, would be another great addition to the Magpies ranks.