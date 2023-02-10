Newcastle transfer news: Merson shares Maddison verdict amid Magpies links











Newcastle United are reportedly hoping to bring James Maddison to St James’ Park this year.

The Magpies were heavily linked with the Leicester City ace during the January transfer window.

Although Newcastle weren’t able to sign Maddison, they’re apparently plotting a summer swoop.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Northern Echo recently reported that the Magpies are planning to bid once again for the England international when the window reopens.

Maddison has been Leicester’s standout player this season. He has bagged eight goals and four assists from 15 Premier League outings.

However, the 26-year-old has also experienced some fitness issues, with a knee problem causing him to miss four league games after Christmas.

Maddison made his first league start since November against Aston Villa last time out, and he scored in the 4-2 win.

Paul Merson, looking ahead to Leicester’s meeting with Tottenham, said the Newcastle target was a game-changer for his side.

James Maddison is back for Leicester, and he makes a massive difference for the team,” he wrote on Sportskeeda.

“They were excellent against Aston Villa and scored four goals away from home.”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Can Newcastle land Maddison for less than £60m?

Newcastle will surely fancy their chances of landing Maddison in the summer transfer window.

If the Foxes go down, then surely the player will be on his way.

And even if they don’t, Maddison could well look for a fresh challenge.

Newcastle are a club on the up, and if they secure Champions League football, their pulling power will be even bigger.

Previous reports claimed Maddison has a £60million price tag.

But with his contract expiring at the end of next season, surely that value will be dropping down.