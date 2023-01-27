There could be a late surprise, £60m playmaker could yet join Newcastle this month - journalist











Journalist Miguel Delaney has issued an update on the future of James Maddison ahead of the closing days of the transfer window.

Writing in his weekly Reading The Game column for The Independent, Delaney claims that Maddison could be the biggest name who moves between now and Tuesday’s deadline.

Newcastle are mentioned as long-term admirers, even though they have stated they have to be careful with their spending this month.

Leicester find themselves in a relegation battle, with Maddison showing little sign of penning a new contract, and Delaney says a bidding war could break out.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Delaney on Maddison

He wrote: “If there’s one big deal left to be done in the last few days of this window, it is James Maddison.

“There can of course be late surprises but he is seen as the biggest name with the most live interest.

“Leicester City are currently rejecting any approach, and the Independent has been told of one concrete offer, but it would need to be very high to change their mind.

“Newcastle United have the longest-standing interest but if there is a possibility of a purchase, it could create a late bidding war.”

Losing Maddison would severely weaken Leicester’s chances of survival and it would still be a real surprise if they let him go this month.

But it remains to be seen what would happen if a serious bid came in which came close to their valuation – potentially around £60 million – for the England playmaker.

Newcastle seem likely to bring at least one more in after loaning out Chris Wood, and although most of the talk this week has been about Anthony Gordon, Maddison is the better player.