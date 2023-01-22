Newcastle transfer news: Magpies to make Gordon move this week











Newcastle United are now planning to test the resolve of Everton to keep Anthony Gordon during the coming week, while The Mail on Sunday (22/1; page 109) reports that Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the situation.

Gordon could well be on the move away from Goodison Park before the January transfer window closes. He has been unable to replicate his form from last season this time around. In fact, he has fallen out of favour in recent times. He was an unused substitute on Saturday as Everton lost to West Ham.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Nevertheless, there is plenty of interest. The Mail on Sunday notes that Chelsea saw a bid for the 21-year-old rejected in the summer. And it appears that Newcastle will be next to try their luck.

Newcastle to make move for Anthony Gordon

According to the report from The Mail on Sunday (22/1; page 109), Newcastle will make their move this week.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

There could be further interest. Tottenham reportedly remain admirers of the £50 million-rated forward. So it will be intriguing to see whether Newcastle’s seemingly imminent move sparks Spurs into life.

Gordon would be an interesting target for the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham. He was outstanding last season, helping Everton keep themselves in the Premier League.

He has only scored one goal in the top-flight since the end of August. And he is yet to contribute an assist for Frank Lampard’s side.

Clearly, he is extremely talented. He was labelled ‘sensational‘ last season. And Everton fans are hardly going to be blaming him for their struggles this season.

He has the potential to really step up. And it seems that Newcastle are hoping that he will make the move to Tyneside before the transfer window shuts.