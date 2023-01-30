Newcastle transfer news: Magpies register late interest in Conor Gallagher











Newcastle United have now registered late interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan, according to TalkSPORT.

Eddie Howe’s side are searching for a new midfielder before tomorrow’s deadline with Jonjo Shelvey set to join Nottingham Forest.

The Daily Mail reports that The Magpies are exploring a loan deal for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, with his agents currently in London.

But they are seemingly working on alternative targets in the background too and are hoping to pull off a deal for Gallagher.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The 22-year-old was named as part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup just two months ago but he has struggled to nail down a place in Chelsea’s side.

And if the Blues manage to bring in Enzo Fernandez from Benfica over the next 24 hours, Gallagher could be on the move.

Newcastle register interest in Gallagher

TalkSPORT reports that Newcastle have now registered their interest in taking Gallagher on loan.

But the Blues could be reluctant to allow the Englishman to make the switch to St James’ Park as it would see their rivals for a Champions League spot strengthened as a result.

The report claims that West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also interested in Gallagher. He’s said to be keen on the idea of reuniting with Patrick Vieira, after his brilliant loan spell at Selhurst Park last season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Gallagher has been described as a ‘special’ talent and he would certainly be a brilliant addition to Howe’s squad.

It seems that this deal is resting entirely on whether Chelsea manage to bring in Fernandez though, and it remains unclear whether Benfica are willing to sell.

The England midfielder has also been handed more opportunities under Graham Potter of late, so he could be keen to remain in west London and fight for his place in the side.

