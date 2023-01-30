Journalist claims Sander Berge's agent is in London amid Newcastle transfer links











Norwegian football journalist Arilas Ould-Saada reports that Sander Berge’s agents are now in London, after claims Newcastle United might sign him.

Newcastle announced their first signing of the January window yesterday as Anthony Gordon completed a switch from Everton.

While Newcastle got off to a slow start to the window, it seems they could be ramping up their efforts to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope claimed yesterday that the Magpies are exploring a possible loan deal for Sheffield United’s Berge.

Now, it seems the Norwegian star’s agents are in London as they aim to secure their client a Premier League move.

Sander Berge’s agents in London

Ould-Saada claims the Blades are expecting a bid for Berge soon and Fulham are ready to table an offer worth around £20.4 million.

But the midfielder is also receiving interest from Newcastle, Brighton and Napoli.

🚨 Siste nytt om Sander Berge: Sheffield United har ikke mottatt offisielt bud, men de forventer at det kommer snart.



Fulham kan legge 250 millioner kroner på bordet. Newcastle-, Brighton- og Napoli-interesse.



Berges agenter i full beredskap i London.https://t.co/MlNkhK2b51 — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) January 30, 2023

Howe’s side are set to face stern competition for the 24-year-old, with Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol claiming Fulham are already in talks to sign him.

That could be why Berge’s agents are in the English capital but Gordon also travelled to London to hold talks with the Magpies last week.

Newcastle certainly haven’t been ruled out of the race for Berge just yet and Howe will be desperate to bring in another midfielder.

Jonjo Shelvey looks set to follow Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest, which would leave Newcastle short in terms of options in midfield.

Berge looks set to move away from Bramall Lane and he could be a decent option for Newcastle, but he has failed to produce consistent performances in the Championship.

That being said, if Howe’s men did manage to bring him in on loan, it would be a low-risk deal and he is certainly an upgrade on Shelvey.

