Newcastle transfer news: Howe ready to move for Anthony Gordon this month











Newcastle United are now ready to move for Everton winger Anthony Gordon this month.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who was speaking to Give Me Sport.

Gordon was one of Newcastle’s transfer targets in the summer, with many Premier League clubs interested in the 21-year-old.

However, he stayed at Goodison Park, and was in fine form at the start of the season.

Gordon scored twice in August, as Everton went six games without a win.

However, he’s scored just one goal in his last 12 appearances, and was an unused substitute at the weekend.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

A report from 90min last week suggested that Frank Lampard has now sanctioned a sale for Gordon.

Whether Lampard is still the man making those decisions by the time the transfer window closes is yet to be seen.

However, despite his poor form this season for Everton, Newcastle are still keen on Gordon.

Eddie Howe’s side have clearly spotted an opportunity and want to act in the next few days.

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the young forward, Jones said: “Newcastle are ready to fast track their move for Anthony Gordon this month.

“They don’t know that Everton will sell now but they do know that the club aren’t in a good state financially, so feel it might be worth a try. It will be really intriguing to see if they can pull it off.”

The £50 million-rated forward would be an expensive outlay for Newcastle this month.

Time is running out to negotiate a deal, but Everton precarious financial position may benefit Newcastle.

Despite his struggles this season, Gordon isn’t alone in having a tough time at Goodison Park.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton currently sit in the relegation zone, and protests have surrounded their recent games.

Howe has already shown at St. James’ Park that he’s very capable of improving players significantly.

The transformation of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton will encourage Gordon that he could reach another level at Newcastle.

Everton may be reluctant to sell Gordon to Newcastle this month if they do make a change of manager.

They may want whoever replaces Lampard to have his say on every member of the squad before sanctioning a sale.

