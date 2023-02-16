Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe wants World Cup winner Paulo Dybala











Newcastle United have reportedly expressed an interest in signing World Cup winner Paulo Dybala, and he could be allowed to leave AS Roma this summer.

Eddie Howe will be hoping to deliver Champions League football to St James’ Park come the end of the season after a brilliant campaign so far.

The Magpies are currently leading the race for fourth spot as they sit two points above Tottenham with a game in hand.

Newcastle bolstered Howe’s attacking options last month by bringing in Anthony Gordon from Everton. But they did allow Chris Wood to make the switch to Nottingham Forest.

And it seems Howe’s men could be targeting a surprise move for Dybala – who only joined Roma last summer.

Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Newcastle want Dybala

Italian outlet CMW reports that Newcastle and Manchester United have already shown the ‘first signs’ of interest in Dybala.

The 29-year-old’s future in the Italian capital is far from certain, with doubt surrounding Jose Mourinho’s position at the club.

Dybala’s future at Roma depends on that of Mourinho’s, as well as Champions League qualification, the outlet notes.

The Argentine apparently has a release clause in his deal with Roma worth around £10.6 million for clubs outside of Italy.

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Dybala has impressed in Serie A this season, bagging eight goals and scoring seven times in 16 appearances.

He also picked up a World Cup with Argentina last year, despite playing a lesser role in Lionel Scaloni’s side.

The forward has been described as a ‘fantastic’ talent by Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski and he seems to be getting back to his best after leaving Juventus over the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are actually interested in Dybala as it would go against their usual approach under Howe. The club have seemingly targeted younger players over the past year, but Dybala could be a tempting prospect given his apparent release clause.

