Newcastle think Manchester United are more likely to sign £52m player than them











Newcastle United reportedly believe Manchester United are ahead of them in the race to sign Napoli star Kim Min-jae this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side rounded off their season with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after securing a place in next year’s Champions League.

The Magpies are well ahead of schedule and following an exceptional campaign, Howe will be keen to strengthen his squad over the summer.

Newcastle will be on the lookout for at least one central defender, despite Fabian Schar and Sven Botman being excellent this season.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims that Newcastle have been scouting Kim Min-jae ahead of the summer transfer window.

But Manchester United seem to be leading that race for the time being, according to The Daily Mail.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Manchester United ahead of Newcastle in race for Min-jae

The outlet claims that Newcastle do hold an interest in signing Min-jae this summer as Howe bids to strengthen his backline.

But the Magpies believe Manchester United are currently ahead of them in the race to sign the 26-year-old.

This could lead to them targeting a move for Torino’s Perr Schuurs instead.

Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Min-jae has enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign at Napoli this season as he played a key role in them winning the Serie A title.

The South Korean star has been lauded as an ‘incredible’ defender and he could be available for a reasonable price this summer.

90 Min claims that Min-jae has a release clause worth up to £52.3 million in his contract that will be valid for the first two weeks of July.

Nevertheless, it seems that Newcastle may be forced to look elsewhere as Manchester United are pressing ahead with their attempts to land him.

While Newcastle’s defence has arguably been their strongest area this season, Howe will be fully aware of the need to add more depth at centre-back as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

Show all