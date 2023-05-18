Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle have been scouting ‘incredible’ £100m player











Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Newcastle United have been scouting Napoli star Kim Min-jae over the past few weeks.

Newcastle will be looking to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad over the summer after what has been an exceptional campaign so far.

The Magpies need two wins from their final three Premier League games to secure a place in the top-four.

Of course, if Newcastle do qualify for the Champions League, they will need to add some extra quality to their squad.

And Romano has told GiveMeSport that Newcastle have been keeping tabs on Kim Min-jae ahead of the summer.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Newcastle scouting Min-jae

Min-jae has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but Romano claims that Newcastle have been scouting the defender recently.

“Also, other clubs are exploring the situation for Kim,” the transfer insider said. “So, I will keep the race open because, for example, Newcastle scouts have been in attendance in the last few weeks to keep an eye on Kim.

“The situation remains open with Man United interested.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Min-jae has been exceptional for Napoli this season as he’s played a key role in Luciano Spalletti’s men lifting the Serie A title.

The 26-year-old only made the switch to Naples last summer, but he’s already receiving interest from the likes of Manchester United.

Newcastle’s backline has been a huge contributing factor to their success this season, with both Sven Botman and Fabian Schar excelling under Howe.

But the Magpies will want to guard against standing still and there is a feeling that they could bring in an upgrade on Schar.

Min-jae would certainly fit the bill for the Magpies, but he won’t come cheap. Napoli are expected to demand around £100 million for the South Korean star after signing him last year.

Show all