Newcastle the likely destination for 'special' £50m PL star this summer











Newcastle United is the likely destination with Scott McTominay now keen to leave Manchester United this summer.

That is according to the Sunday Mirror (9/4; page 78), who report that Eddie Howe views the Scotland international as an ideal target for the Magpies ahead of next season.

Scott McTominay is surprisingly enjoying a fine run of form in front of goal right now. He scored four goals in two games for his country during the most recent international break. And he opened the scoring for Manchester United in their 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Newcastle the likely destination for McTominay

Reports from The Sun this weekend claimed that Manchester United want at least £50 million for McTominay amid interest from Newcastle.

His club do not want to make it easy for a team to secure his signature. But it does seem that McTominay is ready to move on at the end of the campaign.

The Sunday Mirror (9/4; page 78) reports that McTominay wants to leave Old Trafford. And Newcastle are labelled as the likely destination for the 26-year-old.

If McTominay is determined to leave, you can absolutely understand why a move to Newcastle would appeal. The two clubs are in the battle to make the top-four this season. In fact, they are both on course to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Manchester United are improving under Erik ten Hag. But Newcastle’s potential is scary. They have already made huge strides since battling relegation for much of last season.

Howe is absolutely a big admirer of McTominay, who has been described as a ‘special‘ player. So if he believes that he would be a smart signing, you would think that many Newcastle fans would be ready to back him.