Newcastle United face having to pay at least £50 million if they hope to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer.

That is according to The Sun, who suggest that Erik ten Hag’s men want to keep the Scotland international and will not be pressured to let him go on the cheap.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Scott McTominay has been linked with Newcastle for some time now. As reported by The Sun, the Magpies wanted to sign the 26-year-old during the January transfer window.

Newcastle face paying over £50 million for McTominay

And he remains on Eddie Howe’s radar heading into the summer. Of course, he has been in fine form in front of goal recently.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

McTominay scored four goals in two games for Scotland during the most recent international break. That included a brace in the stunning win over Spain at Hampden Park.

Meanwhile, he also netted the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

There appears to be real potential for Manchester United under ten Hag. And a number of players have shown significant signs of improvement under his leadership.

But another team that is on the up is Newcastle. The two sides are battling over a top-four spot this season. And of course, they recently contested this season’s Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle are definitely going to be one to watch this summer. But The Sun reports that they are going to have to be prepared to pay more than £50 million if they want McTominay.

It would be interesting to see what the Magpies make of that valuation. Certainly, many football fans would not put McTominay in that kind of price bracket.

But he has been described as a ‘special‘ player. And Newcastle have got very little wrong in the market under their new owners.

So if they decide to pursue a deal, perhaps they feel that it could still lead to a smart piece of business.