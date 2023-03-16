Newcastle target Denzel Dumfries could make PL move - journalist











Dutch journalist Sander Berends has told Tuttomercatoweb that Denzel Dumfries is seen as one of the best players in the Netherlands, and suggested that he would not be surprised to see the Newcastle United target move to the Premier League.

Dumfries is a player who has attracted a lot of interest from English clubs in recent times. Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport in January claimed that Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea had all held talks with the £44 million star’s agent.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Dumfries has not had the easiest time since moving to Inter. But the 26-year-old showed a lot more of what he is about during the World Cup, helping the Netherlands to the quarter-finals where they were beaten by eventual winners Argentina on penalties.

Journalist could see Newcastle target Dumfries making Premier League move

Berends gave an interview in which he discussed a number of Dutch players currently plying their trade in Serie A. And he was asked whether he could see the wing-back leaving San Siro to move to England.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“Dumfries is one of the best Dutch footballers and is very popular at home,” he told Tuttomercatoweb. “He is a good player both in the offensive and defensive phases, he never gives up and athletically he is very strong.

“I am not surprised if he were to land in the Premier League, also because it is a league where he could do very well given his characteristics. What surprised in the Netherlands is the fact that with Inter he was not always a starter.”

Magpies will be looking to strengthen this summer

Obviously, Kieran Trippier has been one of the very best in the Premier League in his position. But there is definitely an argument that Newcastle could do with strengthening further.

Trippier will turn 33 early on in the new campaign. And Eddie Howe’s side do lack depth in that position.

Newcastle may well be playing in Europe next season. Dumfries meanwhile, can play further up the line.

He has provided six assists in Serie A this season. And it is encouraging that Berends believes that he has the attributes to thrive in the Premier League.

Certainly, it would be no surprise to see a number of English sides make a move this summer.

And there will be plenty of Newcastle fans hoping that they are in the mix for his signature in the coming months.