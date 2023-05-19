Newcastle summer target closing in on AC Milan move - Fabrizio Romano











Newcastle United have reportedly been monitoring Ruben Loftus-Cheek ahead of a summer move.

However, the latest update from Fabrizio Romano is one Magpies fans will not want to hear.

Reports have circulated a lot lately suggesting that Newcastle are ‘serious‘ about signing the Chelsea midfielder.

The Englishman, who has won the Premier League twice, has one year left on his deal at the Blues. It looks like he wants to part ways as he has fallen out of favour at the club.

Loftus-Cheek has featured 22 times in the Premier League, but has been struggling for consistency A lot of these appearances have come from the bench.

The 27-year-old was in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in 2018, but has fallen out of favour since. He will want to get back into the squad and the only way to do this is to be a key player at a club.

(Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Now, it looks as though Loftus-Cheek is closing in on a move to AC Milan, according to Romano.

Romano provided an update on Loftus-Cheek’s future. He said: “Understand AC Milan are in concrete talks to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea.

He’s priority target to rebuild the midfield. Loftus-Cheek, keen on the move as the negotiation is progressing very well.”

This is obviously not the kind of update that Newcastle fans would like to hear. Despite this, they may well still have a chance to sign the player.

The ‘excellent‘ signing would be a great coup for any club. He is a great box-to-box midfielder who is also very versatile.

He would add some much-needed depth to a Newcastle side who will be playing a lot more games next season.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)