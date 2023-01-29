Newcastle still want James Maddison after Anthony Gordon deal











Newcastle United still want to sign James Maddison and hope to land the Leicester City star in the summer – despite bringing Anthony Gordon in from Everton, according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (29/1; page 77).

Gordon’s move to St James’ Park has now been confirmed. The Magpies will pay up to £45 million for the forward after days of speculation.

It is a big spend for Eddie Howe’s men. And with that, it will be interesting to see what else they can do this month, as well as what funds they are working with in the summer.

Of course, the one player who has probably been even more heavily linked than Gordon is Maddison. As noted by the Sunday Mirror, Newcastle have previously made two bids for the Leicester player. The highest was worth around £50 million.

And it seems that they remain admirers of the England international. In fact, the Sunday Mirror (29/1; page 77) suggests that Newcastle could still make a move for Maddison before the end of the month.

The report does claim that a summer approach is looking more likely. But significantly, it is suggested that their signing of Gordon does not mean that they are no longer looking at Maddison.

Gordon does feel like something of a risky signing for Newcastle. He is clearly talented. But he has been nowhere near as impressive for the Toffees this season. And it is a big fee.

Maddison meanwhile, has been outstanding for some time. The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

He is into the last 18 months of his deal at the King Power Stadium. So there may be scope for a summer move.

And that could definitely prove to be a ‘sensational‘ piece of business from Newcastle.