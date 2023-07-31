Newcastle still planning move for ‘magnificent’ £25m Arsenal player

Newcastle United are still keen on signing players before the deadline passes at the beginning of September.

Eddie Howe has seen a few players arrive already with the marquee signing of Harvey Barnes seen as an excellent piece of business for the Mags.

However, with Champions League football to come, Howe wants more strength in depth. And according to The Times, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney remains a key target..

Tierney has been of interest to Newcastle for some time now but as yet, there’s been no breakthrough.

Indeed, reports this week have even suggested Mikel Arteta is keen to keep hold of Tierney, despite him playing second fiddle at left-back to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The £25m signing has fallen down the pecking order a tad since Mikel Arteta came in. However, given he is a seasoned international player, Tierney is very much liked by a number of Premier League clubs.

Whether or not Newcastle do eventually make a bid, remains to be seen.

But with the window ticking on and still a month to go, there is time for things to change. Tierney, then, could well end up being a Newcastle player come September.

Tierney ideal for Newcastle

Trippier on one side and Tierney on the other is a great combination and balance for the Mags. Yes, Dan Burn is there at the moment but Tierney would given them a different feel.

The Arsenal man has been unlucky really to fall down the pecking order like he has done. But there remains a top player in there.

Lauded as a ‘magnificent‘ talent, Tierney could well opt to push for a move if there’s no further guarantees from Arteta in the coming weeks.