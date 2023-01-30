Newcastle Transfer News: Conor Gallagher remains a target if Berge bid fails











Newcastle United remain keen on signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as they look to add a new midfielder to the ranks before Tuesday.

Sky Sports is reporting on Newcastle’s search for a new midfielder this morning. Within their report, via their live transfer tracker, they claim Gallagher is still a target for Eddie Howe.

It comes as the Magpies look to get themselves in the mix to sign Sander Berge from Sheffield United. The Norwegian midfielder is expected to be sold by the Blades, as they look to cover serious cash flow and transfer embargo problems.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle are believed to have offered a loan to buy deal for Berge worth around £20m. However, Fulham are also offering a similar fee but without the loan option, meaning Sheffield United might favour their approach.

However, Sky reports that should a Berge bid fail, then Gallagher remains on their wish list. It’s claimed that although Gallagher is said to be content at Chelsea, the Magpies remain more than keen on bringing him north.

Gallagher has been a wanted man all window. Frank Lampard wanted him while at Everton, while Newcastle’s interest has been mentioned earlier in the window. Crystal Palace also tried to sign him for £27m in the summer.

TBR’s View: Gallagher would more than suit Newcastle

It would be a tough deal to get done but you can see why Eddie Howe likes Conor Gallagher. He is all action and given he’s an England international, has more than enough quality to do well for the Toon.

Chelsea do seem to like Gallagher, though. Graham Potter has given him his chances as well. But with a potential deal for Enzo Fernandez coming along, Gallagher might find himself forced out.

Certainly, Newcastle would be a decent move for him.