Newcastle set to complete deal for really ‘quick’ player by the end of the week

Newcastle United are on track to complete the signing of Leicester City’s 25-year-old Harvey Barnes by the end of the week.

That’s according to journalist Matt Law who said the deal should be completed barring anything unexpected happening late on.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Sharing the update on Twitter, Law said: “Newcastle on course to wrap up Harvey Barnes move by the end of the week.”

“Everything progressing in the right direction, barring a late unexpected hiccup.”

It was reported earlier that Newcastle had stolen the march ahead of West Ham to sign the ‘quick’ England winger.

West Ham were unable to reach an agreement for Barnes and Newcastle were confident in getting their man as a result.

Harvey Barnes, for a reported fee of around £35m, would be Newcastle’s second significant outlay of the summer.

The CL side have already confirmed the signing of exciting £55m Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

The Italian could form an excellent midfield three with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Newcastle fans were treated to their first look at Tonali in last night’s pre-season friendly win against Rangers.

Barnes set to join Newcastle from Leicester

Harvey Barnes’ arrival at Newcastle might be slightly overshadowed by the probable departure of Allan Saint-Maximin.

The French winger is said to be close to leaving the club for Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle fans would surely see it as a real shame to see their fan favourite leave the club, especially after securing CL football.

The 26-year-old joined the club back in 2019 and has now played for them 124 times.

The expected arrival of Barnes would be a solid replacement for the Frenchmen but I’d doubt too many fans would consider it an upgrade.

Howe’s side will surely look to continue to improve their squad ahead of their season in the Champions League.

Newcastle also have an important job to do in terms of trimming down their side ahead of the window closing.

Ryan Fraser is said to be available on loan and will reportedly be left out of the club’s pre-season tour of the US.