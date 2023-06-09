Newcastle United’s owners have been busy this week.

No, there haven’t been any new signings at St James’ Park, but PIF have been busy making a number of high-profile additions in the Saudi Pro League.

Indeed, PIF are now the owners of four of the biggest football clubs in Saudi Arabia, and they’ve been engaged in a trolley dash around Europe signing some of the biggest names on the planet.

Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo are already in Saudi Arabia, and according to Graeme Bailey, Allan Saint-Maximin could be next.

Indeed, speaking on The Fully Loaded Transfer Show, the journalist stated that he wouldn’t rule out the idea of the ‘outstanding’ Newcastle winger joining a Saudi club this summer.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Saint-Maximin to Saudi

Bailey shared what he knows about the French winger.

“How about with the link with PIF how about him going to one of those clubs?” Bailey was asked.

“I wouldn’t rule it out, I wouldn’t rule a middle east move out. I did a story about this in January or February and there is middle east interest in him, it wouldn’t surprise me. PIF are moving from one place to another. It would be a good way to get rid of some FFP too, I wouldn’t rule it out at all,” Bailey said.

Would make sense

This is a move that could make a lot of sense.

As Bailey says, selling a player to Saudi Arabia could be a good way for Newcastle to get around their current FFP restrictions, while the player himself would be a great fit for that league.

Aside from big names, the Saudi Pro League needs to make itself an entertaining product, and as Newcastle fans know, there aren’t many players in the world that are more box office than Saint-Maximin.

This could be one to keep an eye on this summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images