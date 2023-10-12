Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen has statistically been the centre-back in Europe this season after being linked with Newcastle United this summer.

Stats website WhoScored have named their team of the season so far from Europe’s five biggest leagues.

There are a few players who you would always expect to see in teams like these.

Jude Bellingham’s incredible start to life at Real Madrid has been recognised, with 13-goal striker Serhou Guirassy leading the line.

Kylian Mbappe is on the wing with Leroy Sane mirroring him on the other side, but there is a Newcastle connection too.

Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier has been the best right-back in Europe apparently and he lines up alongside Joachim Andersen.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The £40m-rated Dane was linked with a move to St. James’ Park in the summer but ended up staying at Crystal Palace, with Tottenham also interested.

Ever since his Premier League debut at Fulham, he’s been an impressive defender and he’s going from strength to strength at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle linked Andersen now Europe’s best centre-back

Eddie Howe prefers to keep his backline as settled as possible, but he’s been forced into changes this season.

An injury to Sven Botman has seen club captain Jamaal Lascelles return to the side after barely playing last season.

Alongside Fabian Schar, they managed to keep Mbappe and his PSG teammates quiet in a famous victory in the Champions League that will live long in the memory of every Newcastle fan.

However, the recent form of Andersen may have Eddie Howe wondering if he should have moved for the 27-year-old.

Andersen is a man playing his very best football right now alongside Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

To be recognised as Europe’s best centre-back currently is a huge accolade for Andersen and may have Newcastle wondering if they should renew their interest in January.

In all likelihood, his asking price would have only increased making a move very unlikely.

However, he’s exactly the sort of player Newcastle should be looking at in future to improve the overall quality of the squad.

He’s a natural replacement for Fabian Schar as he’s exceptional in the air and comfortable in possession.

Unlike the Swiss defender, he hasn’t yet proved that he’s got the capacity to score long-range screamers.