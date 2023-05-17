Newcastle now tipped have chance of signing 'incredible' PL winner this summer











Ally McCoist has now suggested that Newcastle United could potentially sign Sadio Mane this summer.

McCoist was asked about the Bayern Munich winger’s future on TalkSPORT (17/5 6:53am) ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

It’s set to be a huge summer of activity at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe is on the cusp of leading his side into the Champions League after an incredible campaign.

He’s managed to extract the very best out of a squad that was flirting with relegation before his arrival.

The club have made additions since then, with the likes of Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Alexander Isak already impressing.

However, going into next season further recruits are going to be needed to cope with a European campaign.

Ally McCoist has suggested there’s potential for Newcastle to sign Sadio Mane next season.

Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

The ‘incredible’ winger hasn’t had the easiest time in Germany since leaving Liverpool.

He may now be looking for a way out of the club just 12 months after joining the German champions.

McCoist suggests Mane for Newcastle

Asked by TalkSPORT host Laura Woods if Mane could potentially head to Newcastle, McCoist said: “That’s a potential, that’s perhaps one.

“They could maybe not afford the wages that he’s on but they would certainly look after him.

“I still think there may be a better chance of him going somewhere like Italy.”

One of the areas that Newcastle could improve over the summer is on the wings.

Miguel Almiron’s incredible start to the season has slowed down in recent months.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s injury record works against him as he’s linked with a move away from the club.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle have seen the very best of Jacob Murphy in recent weeks too, but that form is unlikely to be sustainable.

Despite Newcastle’s vast riches, McCoist’s suggestion that they may struggle to pay Mane’s wages might not be far from the truth.

They won’t want to completely break their wage structure this early in the project.

Their squad building has been relatively sustainable so far.

It will be interesting to see if that continues this summer.

