What Eddie Howe’s nephew has said about Sandro Tonali in Newcastle’s scouting reports

A report has shared what Eddie Howe’s nephew said about Sandro Tonali in Newcastle United’s scouting reports.

The Telegraph has offered some insight into why Newcastle eventually went for Tonali over the likes of Nicolo Barella and James Maddison.

Tonali looks set to seal a switch to St James’ Park over the coming days, with the outlet noting the Magpies will confirm the signing later this week.

Newcastle moved quickly to tie up a deal for the Italian midfielder after it became apparent they would be priced out of a move for Inter Milan’s Barella.

Tonali has starred for AC Milan over the past couple of seasons and is expected to make a huge impact at the base of Newcastle’s midfield.

The 23-year-old midfielder helped the Rossoneri to a Champions League semi-final last season and it seems he received rave reviews from Howe’s nephew.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

What Howe’s nephew has said about Tonali

The Telegraph reports that both Tonali and Barella stood out for Newcastle as they want to bring in ‘technicians’ in midfield.

Howe’s nephew, Andy Howe, led scouting trips to Italy and believes Tonali will bring athleticism and vision to Newcastle’s midfield.

It’s noted that the reports state that the Milan midfielder will be able to take the ball under pressure and play through the lines.

He is also capable of unlocking defences, especially if teams sit behind the ball.

The report adds: “He will be able to punish teams whether they try to press him or sit deep. He is also more than capable of forcing turnovers too, often leading the press at AC Milan.”

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tonali has excelled under Stefano Pioli in Italy and it’s a huge coup for Newcastle to bring in a player of his quality.

The midfielder also boasts Champions League experience after an impressive run in the tournament with Milan last time out, which could prove vital for the Magpies.

Newcastle fans will undoubtedly be excited heading into the next campaign after such a brilliant year under Howe. There’s still plenty of work to be done at St James’ Park, but bringing in Tonali during the early stages of the window is a big statement of intent.