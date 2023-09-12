Newcastle now reportedly wants to sign 27-year-old who Pep Guardiola once labelled ‘extraordinary’

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move to re-sign Ivan Toney from Brentford next summer – a player Pep Guardiola once labelled ‘extraordinary’.

Football Transfers broke the news yesterday that Newcastle could make a move for Toney next summer, with Eddie Howe viewing him as the ideal striker for his squad.

Indeed, the outlet even claimed the Brentford star is speaking to a number of clubs as he seeks a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium, including Newcastle.

Toney is currently serving a ban due to breaching FA gambling guidelines and is set to return to action in January.

But the 27-year-old has been open about his desire to leave Brentford and he’s being linked with a shock return to St James’ Park – five years after leaving Tyneside to join Peterborough United.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Englishman has made quite the impact since leaving Newcastle and has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top strikers.

And it’s fair to say that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the Bees forward.

Guardiola on Toney

Toney netted an impressive brace at the Etihad Stadium last season as he spearheaded Brentford to a 2-1 win over the Premier League champions.

And Guardiola helped praise on the England striker after the game, labelling him an ‘exceptional’ player.

“Last season we suffered from him and he’s an exceptional player for them,” The City boss told Manchester World back in November 2022.

“He is good, really good. He is able to win [headers] against central defenders.

“The reality is we were not able to control this aspect. Every time the central defender jumped… we suffered.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Toney has developed into one of the best strikers in England after leaving Tyneside and it’s fair to say he’d be a brilliant addition to Howe’s squad.

But it would be a surprise to see Newcastle move for the striker considering they already have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

The Magpies seem well-stocked in that department but of course, with Wilson entering the final year of his contract, Newcastle could well be in the market for a striker come next summer.