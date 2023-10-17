Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make their move to sign Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips in January.

That’s according to The Northern Echo, with the outlet claiming that Newcastle are eyeing a move for a defensive midfielder.

Eddie Howe snapped up Sandro Tonali from AC Milan over the summer in what was a huge statement of intent from the Magpies.

Tonali has enjoyed a promising start to life in Tyneside but Newcastle are still lacking a natural defensive midfielder.

The Magpies did look into signing Kalvin Phillips over the summer, with i News claiming they even enquired about the Manchester City star.

Phillips opted to remain in Manchester and fight for his place under Pep Guardiola after a frustrating debut season at the Etihad Stadium. But it seems that Newcastle are keeping tabs on Phillips’ situation ahead of a potential January move.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Newcastle readying Phillips move

The Northern Echo reports that Newcastle are ready to make a ‘quick’ move for Phillips should he decide to leave Manchester.

It’s noted that Phillips decided against leaving City in the summer but there’s a ‘good chance’ he will seek out a fresh challenge in January.

Should he take that decision, Newcastle are ready to make their move to sign him on a permanent transfer or initial loan deal.

Phillips was a standout performer for Leeds United before making the switch to the Etihad. The 27-year-old even starred in the Euros two years ago as he helped England to the final.

He gained plenty of plaudits during the tournament and Kieran Trippier was among those who praised Phillips.

“I’ve seen it in training for a long time now,” Trippier told Leeds Live back in 2021.

“The intensity that he brings to Leeds is phenomenal, and for England here. He’s great on the ball, he reads the game well.

“As a defender, you love to play with someone like him in front of you. He can go all the way to the top – and he’s playing at the highest level now.

“He’s a fantastic player and he’s got a great future ahead of him.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It feels obvious that Phillips won’t get an opportunity at City anytime soon after he was snubbed once again in the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Guardiola opted to play Rico Lewis in central midfield over Phillips, despite Rodri missing the game due to a suspension.

Phillips would be a fantastic addition to the Newcastle squad and would offer Howe a different type of option in midfield.