Newcastle now make move for Mason Mount but deal deemed 'unrealistic'











Newcastle United have reportedly made their move for Chelsea star Mason Mount, but his wage demands have made the deal ‘unrealistic’ at this stage.

The Magpies will be keen to bolster their squad in the summer after what has been an exceptional campaign to date.

Eddie Howe has completely exceeded expectations and could lead Newcastle to a top-four finish.

Of course, Newcastle will have to add more quality to their side if they do qualify for Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

And it seems that they have already asked about signing Mason Mount from Chelsea, according to The Daily Mail.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Newcastle make move for Mount

The outlet claims that Newcastle will not ‘shatter’ their wage structure to land stars like Mount and West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Howe’s side have already asked about a deal for Mount, but his demands could complicate a potential move to the North East.

The Magpies are keen to stick with their current salary model, with Bruno Guimaraes currently one of their top earners on £120,000-a-week.

This, coupled with Financial Fair Play, has made a deal for Mount ‘unrealistic’ at this stage. He wants wages of at least £250,000-a-week and Chelsea have set an asking price worth around £80 million.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mount has been lauded as an ‘unbelievable’ talent due to his performances for Chelsea over the past few seasons.

But he’s facing an uncertain future at his boyhood club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

Newcastle have been fairly cautious in their approach in the transfer market over the past year, despite the change of ownership.

It’s clear that the club won’t put themselves at risk in order to lure stars to St James’ Park, which will only benefit them in the long run.

Of course, Mount seems like a good fit for Howe’s style of play and he would be an excellent addition to their squad. But there are plenty of other options on the market and ones that will be deemed more affordable.

