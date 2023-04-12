Fabrizio Romano provides update as Liverpool target Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount











Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s hunt to try and sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer.

With both sides looking like they could miss out on the Champions League, they will no doubt have big summer transfer windows.

There has been a lot of uncertainty over the future of the player. This hasn’t been helped by Chelsea having four different managers this season.

They have also signed an abundance of players. This has seen many players, like Mount, linked with moves away from the club.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The player is highly rated by many, including Joe Cole, who called the player ‘unbelievable’ following a performance against Norwich.

With no one certain of where Mount will be next season, they are looking for updates. Thankfully Romano did just that.

Fabrizio Romano posted this update on Twitter. He Tweeted: “Mason Mount remains one of the main targets for Liverpool since February, in case he’s gonna be available on the market.

“It depends on Chelsea-Mount talks over new contract — currently on stand by, no agreement at this stage.”

The 24 year old is a key player for England and Chelsea. He hasn’t been at his best this season and has been inconsistent. Despite this, he has shown enough since breaking into the Chelsea squad to show that he is a very good player.

Mount’s contract expires in 2024, and this is why Liverpool are currently being linked. He hasn’t signed a new contract yet and this could leave the door open for a cut-price deal this summer.

Whether he wants to leave Chelsea is an entirely new question. No doubt a lot will depend on whoever the club hire as manager at the end of this season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

