Newcastle now keen to sign English winger this summer











Newcastle are among the clubs interested in Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior when the summer transfer window opens.

According to a report by 90Min, the Juventus man has attracted interest from German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as well.

Germany has become something of a hotbed for English talent, although Iling-Junior is following the footsteps of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori by leaving Chelsea for Italy.

The Blues are also apparently keen on bringing the winger back, while reigning champions Manchester City have also watched him.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle interested in Samuel Iling-Junior

Newcastle only signed Anthony Gordon in the January transfer window but now seem to want another winger, albeit one who can play left-back and up-front.

Juventus played Arsenal at the Emirates to get their fitness back up during the World Cup, and Iling-Junior’s shot was deflected beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

And he has done an interview with the Athletic, recently where he said that he and former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny support the Gunners from afar.

View Instagram Post

“I’m a Highbury boy. It was a good experience,” he said of playing at the Emirates and getting the win against Mikel Arteta’s high-flying side.

“I’ve got a good bond with (Szczesny). We’re supporting Arsenal from afar. Not many people can say they’ve come from London as a 16-year-old boy and made it to the Juventus first team.

“I have to take a step back every now and then and say, ‘I’ve done something good’. But I can’t rest on my laurels. I’ve just got to keep going. Why can’t I do more?”